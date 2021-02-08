Ted Cruz: America needs to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable. Yet Team Biden has decided to embrace China 泰德·克鲁兹： 美国政府需要让中共承担责任，然而拜登团队却决定拥抱中共政府

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
泰德·克鲁兹： 美国政府需要让中共承担责任，然而拜登团队却决定拥抱中共政府
G-Translators main channel on GTV：https://gtv.org/user/5ed199be2ba3ce32...