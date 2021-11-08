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PFIZER DATA SCANDAL ~ DR. ASEEM MALHOTRA
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71 views • November 08, 2021
PFIZER DATA SCANDAL ~ DR. ASEEM MALHOTRA
LBC presenter Maajid Nawaz discusses major concerns around vaccine mandates with Consultant Cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra who says the corporate capture of public health is at the root of the healthcare crisis.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AjHoca9wgoY
LBC presenter Maajid Nawaz discusses major concerns around vaccine mandates with Consultant Cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra who says the corporate capture of public health is at the root of the healthcare crisis.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AjHoca9wgoY
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