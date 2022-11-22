A typical "Spiritually-depraved MONSTER"

"Some people may 'THINK'... that "a world without OFFSPRING" is some sort of PUNISHMENT. What if... it was actually "a BLESSING"? If people could 'SEE'... what would BECOME of such a group of UNCONSCIONABLE people, as they grow UP, and take positions of AUTHORITY in society... they would be 'BEGGING'!... the Creator... to spare them, such a future."

Quote from Our September 30, 2022 Blog Preview. See the rest of the article in that blog for an unpacking of this video

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.



