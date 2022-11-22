Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A typical "Spiritually-depraved MONSTER"
220 views
channel image
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published 7 days ago |

"Some people may 'THINK'... that "a world without OFFSPRING" is some sort of PUNISHMENT.  What if... it was actually "a BLESSING"?  If people could 'SEE'... what would BECOME of such a group of UNCONSCIONABLE people, as they grow UP, and take positions of AUTHORITY in society... they would be 'BEGGING'!... the Creator... to spare them, such a future."

Quote from Our September 30, 2022 Blog Preview.  See the rest of the article in that blog for an unpacking of this video

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.


Keywords
testimonyomglawlessnessthe two witnessesjuvenilecrime wavecorrupt schoolstestimonyofthetwowitnessesdepraved youth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket