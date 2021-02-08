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Jean Dominique Michel : La corruption systémique, partie 2 (La Tribune REINFO 19/01/21)
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10 views • February 08, 2021
19 janvier 2021 : https://odysee.com/@Reinfocovid:2/jean-dominique-michel-la-corruption-2:d
REINFO COVID : https://odysee.com/@Reinfocovid:2
@Reinfocovid
0:45 : instances décisionnaires infiltrées par d'anciens de l'industrie pharmaceutique
http://thierrysouccar.blogspot.com/2011/02/experts-et-medicaments-les-conflits.html
https://www.lefigaro.fr/vox/politique/2018/11/30/31001-20181130ARTFIG00352--les-lobbies-ont-colonise-la-sphere-scientifique-et-politique.php
https://www.lepoint.fr/editos-du-point/anne-jeanblanc/le-lobbying-des-laboratoires-pharmaceutiques-s-intensifie-en-europe-20-05-2019-2313754_57.php
5:42 : la majorité de ce qui est publié est faux
https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.0020124
https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2013/09/09/richard-smith-time-for-science-to-be-about-truth-rather-than-careers/
https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2014/01/31/richard-smith-medical-research-still-a-scandal/
https://www.thelancet.com/pdfs/journals/lancet/PIIS0140-6736%2815%2960696-1.pdf
https://www.nature.com/news/biotech-giant-publishes-failures-to-confirm-high-profile-science-1.19269
https://www.bmj.com/content/bmj/371/bmj.m4425.full.pdf
Covid-19: politicisation, corruption, and suppression of science
====
REINFO COVID
Odysee : https://odysee.com/@Reinfocovid:2
Site internet : https://www.reinfocovid.fr
Abonnement newsletter : https://reinfocovid.fr/contact/
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/collectifreinfocovid
Twitter : https://twitter.com/ReinfoCovidOff
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DM0r_GAalJE
URL LBRYlbry://@Reinfocovid#2/jean-dominique-michel-la-corruption-2#d
REINFO COVID : https://odysee.com/@Reinfocovid:2
@Reinfocovid
0:45 : instances décisionnaires infiltrées par d'anciens de l'industrie pharmaceutique
http://thierrysouccar.blogspot.com/2011/02/experts-et-medicaments-les-conflits.html
https://www.lefigaro.fr/vox/politique/2018/11/30/31001-20181130ARTFIG00352--les-lobbies-ont-colonise-la-sphere-scientifique-et-politique.php
https://www.lepoint.fr/editos-du-point/anne-jeanblanc/le-lobbying-des-laboratoires-pharmaceutiques-s-intensifie-en-europe-20-05-2019-2313754_57.php
5:42 : la majorité de ce qui est publié est faux
https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.0020124
https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2013/09/09/richard-smith-time-for-science-to-be-about-truth-rather-than-careers/
https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2014/01/31/richard-smith-medical-research-still-a-scandal/
https://www.thelancet.com/pdfs/journals/lancet/PIIS0140-6736%2815%2960696-1.pdf
https://www.nature.com/news/biotech-giant-publishes-failures-to-confirm-high-profile-science-1.19269
https://www.bmj.com/content/bmj/371/bmj.m4425.full.pdf
Covid-19: politicisation, corruption, and suppression of science
====
REINFO COVID
Odysee : https://odysee.com/@Reinfocovid:2
Site internet : https://www.reinfocovid.fr
Abonnement newsletter : https://reinfocovid.fr/contact/
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/collectifreinfocovid
Twitter : https://twitter.com/ReinfoCovidOff
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/collectif_reinfoco_vid
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DM0r_GAalJE
URL LBRYlbry://@Reinfocovid#2/jean-dominique-michel-la-corruption-2#d
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