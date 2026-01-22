Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Host Patrick | The Endless Battle for America | 01.22.26

In today's shorter, high energy episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed, Patrick will be hosting for Joe today. Joe heads to Fort Lupton to rock the Gubernatorial Dinner and Debate Joe’s hat is in the ring, and the fight for Colorado is far from over. After years of relentless battles, we ask the raw question: When does the fighting stop? With right and left disagreeing on government size, borders, economy, culture, crime, and nearly everything else (except Israel), the divide feels permanent. Trump’s Truth Social video exposes the Democrats’ chilling plan for single-party rule, county by county, state by state Virginia’s already locked in, and the map keeps turning blue.

We dive into the education crisis fueling the chaos: Colorado schools lose 10,000+ students this year while enrollment plummets nationwide, and home-schooling surges yet indoctrination ramps up. Boston Public Schools show only ~40% proficient in ELA and 38% in math, but kids skip class for anti-ICE walkouts. Teachers turn classrooms into activist boot camps, pushing DEI warriors instead of critical thinking. This isn’t education, it's programming for division.

Minneapolis erupts again: paid agitators ambush churches, road blockers harass ICE, and liberal women scream wild lies while “Commander Bovino” drops tear gas like it’s breakfast. Arrests hit key organizers, but the gaslighting continues threats of civil war over water, and more. From indoctrinated youth to elite power grabs, the fight is everywhere. Catch Us Live Now because quitting isn’t an option.





Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann





Text Freedom to 89517 to get alerts





https://untamednation.com/





Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!





Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!





Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna Products