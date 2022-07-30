Can the CDC be SUED for helping Big Tech CENSOR US

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Glenn Beck
Jul 29, 2022 The CDC coordinated with Big Tech companies to censor social media users who ‘express[ed] skepticism or criticism of COVID-19 vaccines,’ the Washington Free Beacon reported earlier this week. ‘Internal communications,’ the Free Beacon reported, show that CDC officials would ‘flag specific posts’ by social media users as ‘example posts’ for Big Tech companies — like Google — to shut down. Private companies can do what they wish, Glenn says. But the CDC is part of our U.S. government. So, can it be SUED with a class action lawsuit? Michael Malice, Podcast host of ‘Your Welcome,’ says he doesn’t think so…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Il9NJPph69w