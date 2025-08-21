© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
South Park Season 27 Episode 3 Recap | Towelie Returns to Militarized D.C. & Trump Satire
Description
South Park’s Season 27 Episode 3 "Sickofancy" returns with iconic character Towelie visiting a heavily militarized Washington, D.C., poking fun at President Trump's crime crackdown. The episode satirizes the current administration with outrageous humor, including a naked Trump, mini JD Vance, and a botox-filled Homeland Security Secretary. Fans praised the episode's fearless political commentary and its blend of absurd comedy and real-world issues.
Hashtags
#SouthPark #Towelie #TrumpSatire #PoliticalComedy #ComedyCentral #Season27 #WashingtonDC #NationalGuard