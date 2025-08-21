BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
South Park Season 27 Episode 3 Recap | Towelie Returns to Militarized D.C. & Trump Satire
newsplusglobe
7 followers
33 views • 1 day ago

http://newsplusglobe.com/

South Park’s Season 27 Episode 3 "Sickofancy" returns with iconic character Towelie visiting a heavily militarized Washington, D.C., poking fun at President Trump's crime crackdown. The episode satirizes the current administration with outrageous humor, including a naked Trump, mini JD Vance, and a botox-filled Homeland Security Secretary. Fans praised the episode's fearless political commentary and its blend of absurd comedy and real-world issues.

#SouthPark #Towelie #TrumpSatire #PoliticalComedy #ComedyCentral #Season27 #WashingtonDC #NationalGuard

washington dcnational guardcomedy centralpolitical satiresouth parkanimated comedysouth park season 27south park episode 3towelietrump satire
