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FULL SHOW: Flurona! Establishment Wants You To Panic Over Made Up Virus
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90 views • January 04, 2022
Owen Shroyer is back for the first transmission of the New Year and he’s asking the audience what they expect for the year ahead. Domestic politics, geopolitical issues, cultural issues and everything else is discussed. Owen also covers the latest establishment fear mongering over the new ‘flurona’ virus, it's the flu and corona combined, covering up the disappearing flu and continuing the tyranny over the virus. A strange start to the New Year with Biden saying God knows what, Kamala Harris trying to explain away inflation, and weird photos coming out of space. Anthony Fauci makes an incredible admission.
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