Eles Mentiram Sobre Jesus - A Bíblia Copiou Este Texto de 36.000 Anos - Billy Carson

ELES APAGARAM A VERDADE DA BÍBLIA
E se tudo o que lhe foi ensinado sobre Jesus fosse baseado em uma mentira? Este vídeo se aprofunda em textos antigos, incluindo as Tábuas de Esmeralda de 36.000 anos, para revelar paralelos chocantes com a Bíblia. Descubra as verdades ocultas sobre Yeshua, Thoth e as origens dos ensinamentos sagrados que antecedem o cristianismo.