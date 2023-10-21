31. A Curl

When a marvelous curl lightly

Sails over her forehead,

Just so playfully and blithely

That your feelings will awake.

And all day long you’ll remember

The one who gave you the glance

Of the morning dawn with tender

Gratitude for this fact and

Find an answer to the question:

“Why have you met her just now?”,

Giving a glorification

To that curl atop the brow.