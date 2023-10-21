31. A Curl

When a marvelous curl lightly
Sails over her forehead,
Just so playfully and blithely
That your feelings will awake.
And all day long you’ll remember
The one who gave you the glance
Of the morning dawn with tender
Gratitude for this fact and
Find an answer to the question:
“Why have you met her just now?”,
Giving a glorification
To that curl atop the brow.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.