Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
31. A Curl
channel image
ZSpoetry
0 Subscribers
11 views
Published a day ago

When a marvelous curl lightly

Sails over her forehead,

Just so playfully and blithely

That your feelings will awake.

And all day long you’ll remember

The one who gave you the glance

Of the morning dawn with tender

Gratitude for this fact and

Find an answer to the question:

“Why have you met her just now?”,

Giving a glorification

To that curl atop the brow.

Keywords
awakemorningmarvelouscurl

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket