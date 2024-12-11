BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ron Paul Reveals Top Threat in 2025; Why He Fears “This Will End Horribly”
What is happening
What is happening
5
246 views • 5 months ago

ITM Trading



Dec 11, 2024 #economy #syria #bitcoin

"I think it’s going to be closer to Venezuela, with runaway inflation and the destruction of the currency," warns Dr. Ron Paul. Speaking with Daniela Cambone, he criticizes interest rates as a tool for price manipulation and cautions that the insurmountable debt will not “end well.” Dr. Paul also discusses the need to eliminate foreign aid, criticizing its use as a political tool. "[Foreign aid] is immoral. They use that principle of sympathy and helping people… it’s a pretext," he asserts. On gold, he tells Daniela Cambone that under current government policies and regulations, no investment is entirely safe, but “gold is safer.” As for the idea of selling gold to buy Bitcoin, as suggested by Michael Saylor, Dr. Paul finds it “beyond my comprehension,” he concludes.


📖 FREE REPORT: Visit www.danireport.com to receive the latest guides from Daniela Cambone.


📞 ACT NOW, BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE: Dr. Ron Paul stresses that the economic system is on shaky ground, and gold is your best defense. As the global debt bubble looms, protect your future by investing in physical gold and silver. Learn how today: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/500?u... or call 866-706-9061


"ITM did a great job of educating me on the history of the dollar, the financial markets, the banks, gold, and the laws so that I had a better understanding of things." - Kristen W.


📰 JOIN DANIELA'S NEWSLETTER: https://learn.itmtrading.com/daniela

Keywords
freedombitcoinron paulisraelgoldsyriadollarinflationforeign aiditm tradingdaniela cambone
