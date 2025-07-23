As Your City Burns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On May 16, 2025 a large portion of the City of St. Louis was, basically, destroyed. 3,500 homes marked unrepairable. All of those people, therefore, are homeless—while the city government takes its dear, sweet, old time getting assistance out to the victims of the tornado.
#RomeBurns, #NeroFiddles, #LazyGovernment