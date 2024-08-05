BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THOSE TUNNELS❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
190 views • 9 months ago

Mike Adams interview with Dustin Nemos.

I have never seen Mike so uneasy. His disclaimer went on for 7 minutes .

Mike sat on the interview for 2 weeks before posting it. To his credit he did post it. TRIGGER WARNING !


https://www.brighteon.com/9cda1cf0-99ea-43d5-bc8b-657cac4034c8


Could not find any data on this video; here's the rest of the most recent Rense video archive:


https://rumble.com/user/rensevideos


Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/j8tpTM6koOuA/


https://jewishjournal.com/commentary/opinion/364074/who-gave-hamas-the-cement-for-tunnels/


https://www.reddit.com/r/StrangeEarth/comments/1c4t9ni/this_video_just_blew_my_mind_the_entire_earth_is/


https://religionnews.com/2024/01/12/illegal-tunnel-under-new-york-city-synagogue-destabilized-nearby-buildings-officials-say/


https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-67938683


https://apnews.com/article/brooklyn-new-york-synagogue-tunnel-1a4bbcd9b70db83ac2c76927c9ec28d6


https://apnews.com/article/rabbi-chabad-lubavitch-new-york-synagogue-67e2cf3e81165b4b8491ef67fb72b21f


https://www.usnews.com/news/us/articles/2024-01-10/nyc-issues-emergency-orders-to-stabilize-historic-synagogue-complex-with-60-foot-underground-tunnel


https://newyork.news12.com/nyc-issues-vacate-orders-to-stabilize-historic-jewish-sites-following-discovery-of-60-foot-tunnel


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/revealed-the-true-story-behind-the-synagogue-tunnels-as-hassidic-chabad-members-say-boys-took-it-upon-themselves-to-expand-the-home-of-their-messiah/ar-AA1mIoKX


https://apnews.com/article/hasidic-brooklyn-tunnel-synagogue-chabad-f20fdf0f8c3e9aa1f862515f557bc564


https://thehill.com/homenews/ap/ap-top-headlines/ap-secret-tunnel-in-nyc-synagogue-leads-to-brawl-between-police-and-worshippers/


https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/chabad-tunnel-collapsing-fake-story-twitter-1234960046/


https://www.nbcnews.com/video/secret-tunnel-discovered-beneath-new-york-synagogue-with-12-worshippers-inside-201675845587

Keywords
mike adamsjeff rensesynagoguesdustin nemosmulti pronged attacktunnel ratsbloody baby mattressessubterranean infrastructure
