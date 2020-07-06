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The World Health Organization. has taken a complete U turn and said that Corona patients neither need to be isolated nor quarantined, nor social of distance
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263 views • July 06, 2020
Breaking News:
The World Health Organization. has taken a complete U turn and said that Corona patients neither need to be isolated nor quarantined, nor social of distance....and it cannot even transmit from one patient to another....see the video
https://www.globalresearch.ca/no-one-has-died-coronavirus/5717668
The World Health Organization. has taken a complete U turn and said that Corona patients neither need to be isolated nor quarantined, nor social of distance....and it cannot even transmit from one patient to another....see the video
https://www.globalresearch.ca/no-one-has-died-coronavirus/5717668
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