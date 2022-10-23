Steve Quayle - Ancient Artifacts [Prove Human Genetic Destruction by Satan]

Renowned radio host, filmmaker and book author Steve Quayle says evil satanic globalists want you to believe there is no God the Father and no Jesus the Son. Instead, they want you to believe that aliens made humankind.

Genesis 6:4

Now giants were upon the earth in those days. For after the sons of God went in to the daughters of men, and they brought forth children, these are the mighty men of old, men of renown.

New DNA study reveals that Egyptian pharaoh Ehnaton (Amenhotep IV) was a human-alien hybrid

