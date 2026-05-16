The "Groundswell" is no longer a theory—it’s a movie. 🛡️🏙️

I’m giving a quick reaction to the new viral fan-made ad that is sweeping through Los Angeles. It reimagines Spencer Pratt as "Super Pratt," a hero literally flying into the ashes of the Palisades and clearing the "Basura" from our streets while depicting City Hall as a circus of unhinged villains.

Whether you love him or hate him, you cannot ignore the optics. With 40% of voters still undecided and Spencer surging in the polls, these "visual truth" bombs are snapping the psychological barrier in this city. When the memes become the movement, the establishment has already lost.

Is this the ad that puts Spencer Pratt in the runoff? Let's discuss. 📈🔥

#SpencerPratt #SuperPratt #LAMayor2026 #KarenBasura #LosAngeles #AIRevolution #Groundswell #Election2026 #Basura #LAPolitics