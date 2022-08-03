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Mehrere semantische, d.h. auf Stilvorlagen basierende OpenOffice-/LibreOffice-Dokumente automatisch zu HTML, EPUB und PDF aufbereiten mit frei lizenzierter Software (GNU AGPL 3 or any later version). Siehe https://publishing-systems.org/index.php?lang=de
Generate HTML, EPUB and PDF automatically from semantic, template-based OpenOffice/LibreOffice documents with freely licensed software (GNU AGPL 3 or any later version). See https://publishing-systems.org