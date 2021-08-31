Dr. Eric Nepute: Killing The Spirit of Fear & HUGE Breaking News!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
He's also helped millions with a simple vitamin protocol which includes Vit C, Vit D3, Magnesium, Zinc, Bromelain, NAC, Stinging Nettle, Quercetin. He's treated over 400,000 patients and hasn't lost one to Covid yet.
We had the privilege of interviewing Dr. Nepute at Scott Kesterson's BardsFEST in St. Charles, MO, the largest revival in the history of the world. Dr. Nepute excitedly tells us that we are killing the spirit of fear that has darkened the world over this past year. He also encourages everyone to be aware that fear will zap your immune system and it's vital we understand the facts (kept from us by the special interests of big pharma, big government and the media) in order to do that.
His testimony on how he has been uniquely called by God for this very moment will encourage you that God is in control of all of this and has placed his servants exactly where they need to be and prepared them their entire lives just for that- including you. Dr. Nepute encourages everyone to use the power of God to walk in strength each and every day and that is how we win!
Stay tuned to the end of our interview, where he gives us the inside scoop on breaking news for the holistic health movement, to say to big pharma, WE DON'T NEED YOU!