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Dr. Eric Nepute: Killing The Spirit of Fear & HUGE Breaking News!
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8982 views • August 31, 2021
Dr. Eric Nepute, the man so dangerous to the narrative, the powers that be have done everything they could do censor and gag the healing truths he's given to millions of people around the world. Unfortunately for them, it's too late. Videos of Dr. Nepute have gone so viral, he's become a household name of hope. You may recognize him as the doctor who caused the sell out of shelves of tonic water because it contains quinine, a natural supplement people have used for decades, including the military, to stave off illnesses such as malaria.

He's also helped millions with a simple vitamin protocol which includes Vit C, Vit D3, Magnesium, Zinc, Bromelain, NAC, Stinging Nettle, Quercetin. He's treated over 400,000 patients and hasn't lost one to Covid yet.

We had the privilege of interviewing Dr. Nepute at Scott Kesterson's BardsFEST in St. Charles, MO, the largest revival in the history of the world. Dr. Nepute excitedly tells us that we are killing the spirit of fear that has darkened the world over this past year. He also encourages everyone to be aware that fear will zap your immune system and it's vital we understand the facts (kept from us by the special interests of big pharma, big government and the media) in order to do that.

His testimony on how he has been uniquely called by God for this very moment will encourage you that God is in control of all of this and has placed his servants exactly where they need to be and prepared them their entire lives just for that- including you. Dr. Nepute encourages everyone to use the power of God to walk in strength each and every day and that is how we win!

Stay tuned to the end of our interview, where he gives us the inside scoop on breaking news for the holistic health movement, to say to big pharma, WE DON'T NEED YOU!
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natural remediescovideric neputedr neputedr eric neputebards festbardsfest
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