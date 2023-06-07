111 🤖 Robot Crush🥰, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun! Oh Girls! 👯‍♀️💃🏻

With AI advancement, lines of humanity are blurred to treat metal existence as humans, interacting with them with human emotions. The image of the beast is being created now; one day, people will bow down to it as God. Enjoy the show now until the Terminator robots with no flesh and blood rule over you. Poor Matilda, crushed and thrown in the pit where all these robotics belong.





Multiple ways to support my work:

My books are available on my site, https://www.savedandloved.com/shop

Please donate to my site, https://www.savedandloved.com/donate

Please Buy Me a Coffee:https://www.buymeacoffee.com/savedandloved

Donate at Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/SavedAndLoved31