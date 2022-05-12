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Japan: US LCpl Marine Speaks Out On Vaxx Status Persecution
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50 views • May 12, 2022
What is going on among the civilian population in the US and the world concerning CONvid-1984 is criminal. What is taking place in the US military concerning pushing a deadly experimental shot, fraudulently referred to as a "vaccince" is just as diabolical. US Marine LCpl Catherine Arnett joins me from where she is stationed in Japan, just months away from fulfilling her contract with Uncle Sam. Yet, the USMC is claiming to give her a "lawful order" to take this dangerous shot because they "need" her to be "ready, healthy, and able to deploy at a moment's notice to achieve mission accomplishment." How can it be healthy to inject a deadly potion of known carcinogens, graphene, weaponized chemicals and a variety of other things we don't even know about into a health young woman? It can't. She'll tell you what they are doing to our military personnel and tell you why she is refusing it even if it means a Court Martial and a dishonorable discharge.
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