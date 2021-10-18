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ARE POLITICIANS AND TECH COMPANIES TRYING TO REPLACE DOCTORS WITH A.I. - SEE EVIDENCE
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100 views • October 18, 2021
A House Bill was published recently revealing a plan to have AI (Artificial Intelligence) act as licensed medical practitioners. See the bill, learn about why Google are collecting patient's health data to 'guide doctors decisions' and how this has been planned since at least 2015. Will you get a choice of a human doctor or AI in future? This will only stop when we stop participating. All of the sources are below.
Sources:
[1] Congress.gov HR5467: https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/5467/all-info?r=41&;s=1
[2] Text of HR5467 https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/117/hr5467/text
[3] Georgia Guidestones pictures: http://crimeinchicago.blogspot.com/2012/07/more-than-300-murders-and-1400.html
[4] David Schweikert wen page: https://www.congress.gov/member/david-schweikert/S001183?r=41
[5] Schweikert reading list: [scroll down]: https://schweikert.house.gov/issues/health-care
[6] Google and data collection - Wall St Journa; [accessed via web archive]: https://www.wsj.com/articles/google-strikes-deal-with-hospital-chain-to-develop-healthcare-algorithms-11622030401
[7] Forbes healthcare and AI a giant opportunity article: https://www.forbes.com/sites/insights-intelai/2019/02/11/ai-and-healthcare-a-giant-opportunity/?sh=1a94a31d4c68
[8] Artificial Intelligence to diagnose covid-19 [Bitchute video]: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Tk9oFt1NQuqs/
[9] Rothschild patent application for covid-19 from 2015: https://nl.espacenet.com/publicationDetails/originalDocument?CC=US&;NR=2020279585A1&KC=A1&FT=D&ND=3&date=20200903&DB=&locale=nl_NL
[10] World Bank report on covid-19 financing to 2025: https://documents1.worldbank.org/curated/en/993371585947965984/pdf/World-COVID-19-Strategic-Preparedness-and-Response-Project.pdf
Sources:
[1] Congress.gov HR5467: https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/5467/all-info?r=41&;s=1
[2] Text of HR5467 https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/117/hr5467/text
[3] Georgia Guidestones pictures: http://crimeinchicago.blogspot.com/2012/07/more-than-300-murders-and-1400.html
[4] David Schweikert wen page: https://www.congress.gov/member/david-schweikert/S001183?r=41
[5] Schweikert reading list: [scroll down]: https://schweikert.house.gov/issues/health-care
[6] Google and data collection - Wall St Journa; [accessed via web archive]: https://www.wsj.com/articles/google-strikes-deal-with-hospital-chain-to-develop-healthcare-algorithms-11622030401
[7] Forbes healthcare and AI a giant opportunity article: https://www.forbes.com/sites/insights-intelai/2019/02/11/ai-and-healthcare-a-giant-opportunity/?sh=1a94a31d4c68
[8] Artificial Intelligence to diagnose covid-19 [Bitchute video]: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Tk9oFt1NQuqs/
[9] Rothschild patent application for covid-19 from 2015: https://nl.espacenet.com/publicationDetails/originalDocument?CC=US&;NR=2020279585A1&KC=A1&FT=D&ND=3&date=20200903&DB=&locale=nl_NL
[10] World Bank report on covid-19 financing to 2025: https://documents1.worldbank.org/curated/en/993371585947965984/pdf/World-COVID-19-Strategic-Preparedness-and-Response-Project.pdf
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