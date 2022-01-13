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Pull Your Kids Out of Government Schools
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30 views • January 13, 2022
Jim Ostrowski, author of GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS ARE BAD FOR YOUR KIDS (What You Need to Know) and many other books, spoke at a meeting hosted by Empowered Education.org (Jennifer Duersinger and Melissa Heinrich) at Kiantone Congregational Church in Jametown, NY, January 8, 2022. Duersinger and Heinrich spoke following Ostrowski (his website is Libertymovement.org)
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