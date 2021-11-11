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DemoKKKrat Plantation Civil War - MSNBC POCs says "They are Sick of White Men Like Massa Carville"
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20 views • November 11, 2021
As I predicted 4 years ago the DemoKKKrat plantation is in a civil war, they have created the Identity Politics MONSTER aka CANCER that is tearing their party apart. This WOKE nonsense is not popular.. Massa James Carville has come out against this trying to reel the demorats back to becoming relevant.... THAT WAS A NO NO... the POCs on the plantation are made.. On MSNBC Rolly Polly Martin is telling Massa James to STFU , they are sick of WHITE MEN ... This is not going to play well for the demokkkrats as they continue to dig a hole for themselves.
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