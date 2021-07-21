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MUST WATCH - TRENTO, KENNEDY, REAGAN - COMMUNISM SUCKS...AND MUST BE DESTROYED!
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40 views • July 21, 2021
HEY, ALL YOU MARXIST/COMMUNIST/DEMOCRAT IDIOTS...HERE'S A HISTORY LESSON ON YOUR EVIL POLITICS!
Tom Trento, Director of The United West teaches a brief history lesson about the classic battle against communism by two of America's greatest ANTI-Marxist Presidents ever, John Kennedy and Ronald Reagan!
ELECTION 2020
Please watch this short video where Tom Trento reaches back into American history to have President John Kennedy and President Ronald Reagan teach the Democrat party that they have abandoned our Constitutional Republic and whole-hardheartedly embraced a Marxist, anti-capitalist, anti-God, political philosophy.
ALL Patriotic Americans, E PLURIBUS UNUM - must come together and DESTROY Marxism!
Please HELP us continue our work:
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We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
Please share our work with friends and family!
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Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
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Tom Trento, Director of The United West teaches a brief history lesson about the classic battle against communism by two of America's greatest ANTI-Marxist Presidents ever, John Kennedy and Ronald Reagan!
ELECTION 2020
Please watch this short video where Tom Trento reaches back into American history to have President John Kennedy and President Ronald Reagan teach the Democrat party that they have abandoned our Constitutional Republic and whole-hardheartedly embraced a Marxist, anti-capitalist, anti-God, political philosophy.
ALL Patriotic Americans, E PLURIBUS UNUM - must come together and DESTROY Marxism!
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Social Media:
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@theunitedwest
Clouthub: https://clthb.co/y4PWp6hi2cfCSWJY7
Gab: https://gab.com/_theunitedwest
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/theunitedwest
Magabook: https://www.magabook.com/theunitedwest
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/tomtrento
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUnitedWest/
Telegram: https://t.me/theunitedwest
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
Video Work:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwtheunitedwestorg/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theunitedwest
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theunitedwest
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theunitedwest
Contact: [email protected]
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