Rev 6:8 'FOURTH SEAL' IS LEVITICUS 26

Why is Christianity not the original faith? After releasing this explosive short e-book proving Christianity is not the original faith, why do all of us have to go through the coming tribulation called 'the time of Jacobs trouble'? The 4th rider in the apocalypse is expressly connected to Lev 26, the warning given by Yahuah through the hand of Moses at the true Acts 2:1 'the feast of weeks' that I have proven beyond all shadow of doubt, Christians and Jews have never kept it, or known 'the Qodesh Calendar' hidden in scripture. This series builds up to the 'time of the end', and when it will occur.

E-book "Christianity is not the original faith": There is NO religion in the bible!

https://drive.proton.me/urls/QA8EH30DQG#sXg1y21MR3FN

How I found Moses hidden Exodus calendar in all scripture, the 4 Gospel and book of Acts:

E-book 1: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P

bastyon.com/theqodeshcalendar