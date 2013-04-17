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[Apr 17, 2013] A Modern Archon Invasion? Part 1 (15.3K views on YouTube)
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43 views • April 15, 2021
There is an ancient prophecy in the book of 1 Enoch 10 that tells of the return of the Watchers who participated in the Genesis Six Experiment. It says that those angels would be buried under the sands of the earth for 70 generations. If my calculations are correct, that means their early release date would have been around the beginning of the 20th century. Have they been released? Consider some of these interesting facts. If you find them interesting, you may want to get the whole DVD at www.babylonrisingbooks.com
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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