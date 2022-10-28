Create New Account
Elon Musk SAVES Free Speech- Competitive Forces in Motion
62 views
Recharge Freedom
Published a month ago

The worlds hero, the wealthiest man in the world who happens to be African-American, Elon musk, has saved free-speech in purchasing Twitter, shedding the shadow banning, and censorship that has plagued that and other platforms.And the beautiful thing about it, Facebook, and possibly Google, will be forced to stop shadow banning and censoring because of the availability of information that will exist on Twitter and the reach of engagement, unless they want to lose a massive number of users.


