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TV HYPNOSIS - FRONTAL LOBE SHUTDOWN - ALPHA MODE - LED
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70 views • May 07, 2021
SOURCE: WILLYALFREDO
https://www.littlelightstudios.tv/
The term "Brain Dead" is a term that is usually used for when people watch TV and the effects of it shut down the frontal lobe of your brain putting it into alpha mode causing one to be more susceptible to fake news and lies which ends up damaging ones thought process and their relationship with Jesus.
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This is the gear we use to make and produce our videos:
Main Camera: Sony a7S II
http://amzn.to/2gcVUH2
Lighting: Dracast Complex LED Light
http://amzn.to/2ycBTVt
Microphone: Blue Yeti Microphone
http://amzn.to/2xzXbum
Point & Shoot: Sony DSC-RX100 V
http://amzn.to/2zheH8X
Video stabilizer: Pilotfly PFT1 Gimbal
http://amzn.to/2kIfFrh
iPhone video stabilizer: Zhiyun Smooth-Q
http://amzn.to/2gcPho5
https://www.littlelightstudios.tv/
The term "Brain Dead" is a term that is usually used for when people watch TV and the effects of it shut down the frontal lobe of your brain putting it into alpha mode causing one to be more susceptible to fake news and lies which ends up damaging ones thought process and their relationship with Jesus.
Support us on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/littlelightstu...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/littlelights...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/littlelight...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/llightstudios
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/littlelightstu...
This is the gear we use to make and produce our videos:
Main Camera: Sony a7S II
http://amzn.to/2gcVUH2
Lighting: Dracast Complex LED Light
http://amzn.to/2ycBTVt
Microphone: Blue Yeti Microphone
http://amzn.to/2xzXbum
Point & Shoot: Sony DSC-RX100 V
http://amzn.to/2zheH8X
Video stabilizer: Pilotfly PFT1 Gimbal
http://amzn.to/2kIfFrh
iPhone video stabilizer: Zhiyun Smooth-Q
http://amzn.to/2gcPho5
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