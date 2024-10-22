Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 22, 2024 – ATROCITY PROPAGANDA and how the US government will make ITSELF the victim of a massive imminent event

- Ron Paul's message to stop the senseless funding of wars in Israel and Ukraine

- Government self-victimization: Oklahoma City, 9/11, J6, Oct. 7th (Israel), "babies in ovens" and other lies

- Domestic chaos is coming when Trump wins the election

- Biblical prophecies and comet impacts - New York City will be destroyed by God (and so will Israel)

- Movie clips and captured action videos showing comet impacts

- Interview with Dave Hodges - latest bombshell intel on the INVASION of America

- Election rigging already under way in the swing states

- Weather weapons and exotic warfare methods against the people

- Sermon #085 - John Ch 14 - Is CHRIST the only pathway to Heaven?





