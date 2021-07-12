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Government Documents Instruct Door-To-Door Vaccine "Strike Teams" To Lie To Public
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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160 views • July 12, 2021
Following the illegitimate president's unconstitutional push to go door to door to establish a non-"vaccinated" database and coerce people to take the deadly, poisonous injections for a non-proven to exist "virus," government documents from Lake County, Illinois have revealed not only the tactics that will be used in the illegal door to door campaign, but also the lies that the useful idiots engaged in it will tell you. I'll cover that, expose the lies (Eph. 5:1) and remind you that God is not only our Protector, but our Healer, as well.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/government-documents-instruct-door-to-door-vaccine-strike-teams-to-lie-to-public/

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vaccinesjoe bidentim brownsons of libertysetting brushfiresred state talk radiocoviddoor to doorjen psakistrike forces
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