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12 OLD TESTAMENT PROPHECIES [LISTED BELOW] ABOUT THE END OF THIS AGE...EVENTS HAPPENING NOW!
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113 views • April 09, 2022
Here are 12 prophecies that were made thousands of years ago. Some have amazingly already happened. The others tell us what to expect in the near future..!
['The End Times Study: What the Old Testament Prophets Said Would Happen'-Session 6] This PROPHECIES AND PREPARATIONS class schedule is listed below.
'The End Times Study' is an online "reality TV" Bible study that runs Thursday evenings, 7:00 PM CST March 3 through May 26, 2022. This study will give an overview of Bible prophecies, and then consider present-day prophecy fulfillments that indicate this generation is likely to see Christ's second coming. Finally, there will be practical life-coaching tips on being ready spiritually, physically, socially, financially and psychologically.
For more information, please feel welcome to click here on the link https://carylifecoaching.com/theendtimesstudy
12 important end times prophecies as declared by Old Testament Prophets:
1. The Jewish people will return to their land after being in exile. [Amos 9:14-15]
2. The nation of Israel will be re-established in one day. [Isa 66:7-8]
3. The nation of Israel will have one king after being reestablished--not two kings. [Ezek 37:21-23]
4. There will be a great war between Israel and Magog from the north. [Ezek 38:1-9]
5. God will give Israel victory over Magog in a supernatural way. [Ezek 38:17-23]
6. At the end of the age [of sin], there will be a ruler who rules for seven years. [Dan 9:23-27]
7. A cruel king will arise who will oppress the saints for 3 ½ years. [Dan 7:21-25]
8. In the last seven years of this age, there will be distress like never before. [Dan 12:1]
9. At the time of great distress in the last seven years, God will deliver His people. [Dan 12:1-2; Joel 3:14]
10. In the last seven years of this age, there will be a “resurrection of the dead”. [Dan 12:1-2; Isa 26:19]
11. A day of wrath is coming to destroy sinners. [Isa 13:9-11]
12. One like the son of man will come in the clouds of heaven. [Dan 7:13-14]
“THE END TIMES STUDY” CLASS OUTLINE
March 3 - What in the World is Going On?!
March 10 - Why Study The End Times NOW ?!?
March 17 - What Jesus Said Would Happen
March 24 - What Paul the Apostle Said Would Happen
March 31 - What John the Revelator Said Would Happen
April 7 - What OT Prophets Said Would Happen
April 14 - End Times Events Happening Now…and What We Should Do
April 21 - Psychological Preparations
April 28 - Spiritual Preparations
May 5 - Physical Preparations
May 12 - Social Preparations
May 19 - Financial Preparations
May 26 - A Strong Finish!
['The End Times Study: What the Old Testament Prophets Said Would Happen'-Session 6] This PROPHECIES AND PREPARATIONS class schedule is listed below.
'The End Times Study' is an online "reality TV" Bible study that runs Thursday evenings, 7:00 PM CST March 3 through May 26, 2022. This study will give an overview of Bible prophecies, and then consider present-day prophecy fulfillments that indicate this generation is likely to see Christ's second coming. Finally, there will be practical life-coaching tips on being ready spiritually, physically, socially, financially and psychologically.
For more information, please feel welcome to click here on the link https://carylifecoaching.com/theendtimesstudy
12 important end times prophecies as declared by Old Testament Prophets:
1. The Jewish people will return to their land after being in exile. [Amos 9:14-15]
2. The nation of Israel will be re-established in one day. [Isa 66:7-8]
3. The nation of Israel will have one king after being reestablished--not two kings. [Ezek 37:21-23]
4. There will be a great war between Israel and Magog from the north. [Ezek 38:1-9]
5. God will give Israel victory over Magog in a supernatural way. [Ezek 38:17-23]
6. At the end of the age [of sin], there will be a ruler who rules for seven years. [Dan 9:23-27]
7. A cruel king will arise who will oppress the saints for 3 ½ years. [Dan 7:21-25]
8. In the last seven years of this age, there will be distress like never before. [Dan 12:1]
9. At the time of great distress in the last seven years, God will deliver His people. [Dan 12:1-2; Joel 3:14]
10. In the last seven years of this age, there will be a “resurrection of the dead”. [Dan 12:1-2; Isa 26:19]
11. A day of wrath is coming to destroy sinners. [Isa 13:9-11]
12. One like the son of man will come in the clouds of heaven. [Dan 7:13-14]
“THE END TIMES STUDY” CLASS OUTLINE
March 3 - What in the World is Going On?!
March 10 - Why Study The End Times NOW ?!?
March 17 - What Jesus Said Would Happen
March 24 - What Paul the Apostle Said Would Happen
March 31 - What John the Revelator Said Would Happen
April 7 - What OT Prophets Said Would Happen
April 14 - End Times Events Happening Now…and What We Should Do
April 21 - Psychological Preparations
April 28 - Spiritual Preparations
May 5 - Physical Preparations
May 12 - Social Preparations
May 19 - Financial Preparations
May 26 - A Strong Finish!
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