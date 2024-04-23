THERE WILL BE NOTHING LEFT OF THE ZIONIST STATE IF IT ATTACKS IRAN - Iranian Prez Raisi

THERE WILL BE NOTHING LEFT OF THE ZIONIST STATE IF IT ATTACKED IRAN - Iranian Prez Raisi delivers uncompromising promise daring Tel Aviv's regime to strike Tehran if it wants to be wiped off the world's map.
The great nation of Iran punished the Zionist regime after the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, which was against all international laws.
If the Zionists make a mistake and attack Iran, completely different conditions will arise for them, and it is not clear that there will be anything left of the Zionist regime - Raisi.
@IntelRepublic
