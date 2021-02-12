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IGP5 00208 — ARRESTS HAPPENING J CLAPPER SPILLS THE BEANZ
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2549 views • February 12, 2021
Wait until you hear what my friend Lee G. says about this Kibuki Theatre we are watching. WARNING some information revealed here about trafficked children will bring most of you to tears. You can't UN-HEAR this, so this is fair warning. At the end of our phone conversation, I have just a PIECE of Clapper's interrogation. You don't want to miss that. Spread this to all your Social Media Channels. You KNOW the Techno-Nazis will take it down.
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🇺🇸 Inglorious Patriots / Net4TruthUSA
AUTOGRAPHED Hardcover Special Edition BOOK
$100 donation {PayPal only}
https://www.paypal.me/Net4TruthUS
If you would rather use snail-mail, call me (718) 440-1080 for address.
Hardcover {not autographed}
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Paperback {not autographed}
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VISIT MY BOOKSTORE ON LuLu
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ObamaGate - The Movie
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Za0wXgWm3V1v/
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SUBSCRIBE TO ALL my channels:
BitChute
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Signal:
t.me/@IngloriousPatriots
Inglorious Patriots (Their-Tube)
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UGETube:
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Anchor Podcast
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ObamaGate - The Movie
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Backup placeholders:
FreeTalk:
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NEW: Minds.com
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DropSpace
https://drop.space/@Net4TruthUSA
🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟
OTHER PATRIOT CHANNELS
DONALD WIN
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Stoney Stone UCMTSUN on DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/StoneyStoneUCMTSUN
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