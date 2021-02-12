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IGP5 00208 — ARRESTS HAPPENING J CLAPPER SPILLS THE BEANZ
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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2549 views • February 12, 2021
Wait until you hear what my friend Lee G. says about this Kibuki Theatre we are watching. WARNING some information revealed here about trafficked children will bring most of you to tears. You can't UN-HEAR this, so this is fair warning. At the end of our phone conversation, I have just a PIECE of Clapper's interrogation. You don't want to miss that. Spread this to all your Social Media Channels. You KNOW the Techno-Nazis will take it down.

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corruptiontraffickingelection 2020coupjames clapperadrenochromecanstpuppetpresident donald john trumpdumbsjoseph joe bidenvotescamigp5
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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