TV reporter fired for pro-life beliefs joyful to not 'have to be silent anymore'

Melanie Standiford had no reason to believe she was doing anything professionally unethical when she volunteered to help a pro-life petition drive at her church in Curtis, Nebraska. But Standiford, a news director at KNOP-TV in North Platte, NE, soon became the victim of a media smear campaign and was subsequently fired by the Atlanta-based Gray Media Corporation. Tune in as this mother of thirteen shares her story with LifeSite's Jim Hale.To help Melanie and her family, visit https://www.lifefunder.com/helpmelanie.

