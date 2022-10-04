Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TV reporter fired for pro-life beliefs joyful to not 'have to be silent anymore'
151 views
channel image
LifeSiteNews
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Melanie Standiford had no reason to believe she was doing anything professionally unethical when she volunteered to help a pro-life petition drive at her church in Curtis, Nebraska. But Standiford, a news director at KNOP-TV in North Platte, NE, soon became the victim of a media smear campaign and was subsequently fired by the Atlanta-based Gray Media Corporation. Tune in as this mother of thirteen shares her story with LifeSite's Jim Hale.To help Melanie and her family, visit https://www.lifefunder.com/helpmelanie.

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Melanie_Standiford_100422

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Melanie_Standiford_100422

Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

Keywords
pro lifetv reporter firedknop tv

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket