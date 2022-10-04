TV reporter fired for pro-life beliefs joyful to not 'have to be silent anymore'

Melanie Standiford had no reason to believe she was doing anything professionally unethical when she volunteered to help a pro-life petition drive at her church in Curtis, Nebraska. But Standiford, a news director at KNOP-TV in North Platte, NE, soon became the victim of a media smear campaign and was subsequently fired by the Atlanta-based Gray Media Corporation. Tune in as this mother of thirteen shares her story with LifeSite's Jim Hale.To help Melanie and her family, visit https://www.lifefunder.com/helpmelanie.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Melanie_Standiford_100422
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Melanie_Standiford_100422
Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.