Brazil is undergoing a Gun Rights Renaissance... Crime is FALLING, doubled ownership, FULL AUTOs...

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Brazil's Gun Boom!
#2a #guncontrol #biden #democrats
In tonight's episode, we take a look at the Gun Rights Renaissance occurring in Brazil right now. In only 4 years they have: doubled the amount of gun ownership, allow full autos, removed gun and ammo restrictions, and have opened 1 gun range per day for 4 years... Is it possible I'm getting jealous of Brazil right now?... Let's discuss people!
Articles for Reference:
Previous Video: https://youtu.be/GIlMGQvtFPM
https://www.npr.org/2022/08/13/1116989125/brazil-firearm-ownership-booms-gun-laws-loosen-bolsonaro
https://www.wsj.com/articles/more-legal-gun-control-regulation-reduce-violent-crime-shooting-murder-brazil-semi-automatic-permit-supremep-court-new-york-decision-11656268995?mod=opinion_lead_pos9