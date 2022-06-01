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W.H.O. Power Grab FAILS, Globalist Infighting EXPOSED. 053122
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154 views • June 01, 2022
Thanks for ManInAmerican on YT and Rumble for creating this video that I'm sharing.
LIVE AT 2PM ET: The Biden administration suffered a major defeat in its attempt to hand over our sovereignty to the World Health Organization under the guise of public health. While this is a massive win for We The People, it also reveals an intense power struggle for world dominance between the Deep State and the Chinese Communist Party. We will examine all this and more on today's show.
Today’s show is brought to you by RiseTV, where it’s our mission to awaken, uplift, and unite America—one show at a time. Get your free trial of RiseTV: https://bit.ly/3jLYL6x
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LIVE AT 2PM ET: The Biden administration suffered a major defeat in its attempt to hand over our sovereignty to the World Health Organization under the guise of public health. While this is a massive win for We The People, it also reveals an intense power struggle for world dominance between the Deep State and the Chinese Communist Party. We will examine all this and more on today's show.
Today’s show is brought to you by RiseTV, where it’s our mission to awaken, uplift, and unite America—one show at a time. Get your free trial of RiseTV: https://bit.ly/3jLYL6x
Follow Man in America on Telegram: https://t.me/maninamerica
To learn about investing in gold visit http://goldwithseth.com, call 877-646-5347.
Save up to 66% at https://MyPillow.com using Promo Code MAN
FOLLOW, WATCH, & LISTEN:
Website: https://maninamerica.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/maninamerica
PodBean: https://maninamerica.podbean.com/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmerica
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/maninamerica
Gab: https://gab.com/ManInAmerica
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ManInAmerica
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/maninamerica
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ManInAmericaUS
Parler: https://parler.com/user/ManInAmerica
SafeChat: https://safechat.com/channel/2776713240786468864
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6SBszdk1BlQ5jMltclgYiy
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