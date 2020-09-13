© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Systemic uninformed consent to MASS VACCINATION. Pr Dr Chris Busby (MIRRORED)
Follow
3
Share
Report
388 views • September 13, 2020
Systemic uninformed consent to MASS VACCINATION. Pr Dr Chris Busby (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel radioactivebsr at:-
https://youtu.be/T8HfTo5ofYY
Video on 70 dead infants in the leaked confidential documents from GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer / Wyeth
GlaxoSmithKline Infrarix Hexa vaccin report
http://ddata.over-blog.com/3/27/09/71/2012-2013/confid.pdf
Pfizer / Wyeth Prevenar 13 vaccin report
http://ddata.over-blog.com/xxxyyy/3/27/09/71/2012-2013/emea-responses--Prevenar-13-Pfizer-Confidential.pdf
More on www.thenhf.se, www.vaccin.me, vactruth.com
Mirrored from You Tube channel radioactivebsr at:-
https://youtu.be/T8HfTo5ofYY
Video on 70 dead infants in the leaked confidential documents from GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer / Wyeth
GlaxoSmithKline Infrarix Hexa vaccin report
http://ddata.over-blog.com/3/27/09/71/2012-2013/confid.pdf
Pfizer / Wyeth Prevenar 13 vaccin report
http://ddata.over-blog.com/xxxyyy/3/27/09/71/2012-2013/emea-responses--Prevenar-13-Pfizer-Confidential.pdf
More on www.thenhf.se, www.vaccin.me, vactruth.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.