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Beware Of Sheepeople And What Is Herd Immunity?
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Weltansicht
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45 views • February 09, 2020
When you think of a herd, you probably think of cows, wildebeest or buffalo. In the animal world, there is safety in numbers – more pairs of eyes to look out for predators, for example.

As humans, we don't generally have to worry about predators, but we can gain the protection of the herd in other ways.

"Herd immunity" is the idea that, as long as enough people in a population are immune to a disease (usually through vaccination), they can indirectly protect people who aren't immune from getting infected.

Dr Adam Kucharski is an Assistant Professor of Epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, where he works on mathematical models of the spread and control of disease.

Microbiology Today is the Society's quarterly magazine. The content is balanced to meet the needs of the Society’s members. The magazine aims to provide informative and enjoyable broad-interest articles for all readers, including parliamentarians and policy-makers. Each issue focuses on a topic, and topics are chosen with the aim of covering all fields of microbiology.

Read more about Herd Immunity in the February 2017 issue of Microbiology Today: http://microbiologysociety.org/microb...

The Microbiology Society is a membership charity for scientists interested in microbes, their effects and their practical uses. It is one of the largest microbiology societies in Europe with a worldwide membership based in universities, industry, hospitals, research institutes and schools.

Our principal goal is to develop, expand and strengthen the networks available to our members so that they can generate new knowledge about microbes and ensure that it is shared with other communities. The impacts from this will drive us towards a world in which the science of microbiology provides maximum benefit to society.
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healthpoliticspreppingvaccinationssurvivallifeentertainmentcultureenviromentcuriousityother
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