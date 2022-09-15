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Ukraine Update September 15, 2022
Marine1063
Marine1063
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182 views • September 15, 2022

Scott Ritter commentary 27:06

💥 8 Ukrainian tanks, 13 infantry combat vehicles, 11 other armored vehicles and over 150 Ukrainian servicemen have been eliminated within unsuccessful offensive of the 24th, 28th mechanized, 46th Airmobile and 60th Infantry brigades of the AFU near Mirnoye, Sukhoi Stavok, Belogorka, Bruskinskoye, Olgino (Kherson region) and Ternoviye Pody (Nikolayev region) at the Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.

💥 High-precision attacks launched by Russian aviation at the temporary deployment points of the 53rd, 54th and 110th Mechanized brigades, 128th Territorial Defence Brigade and 68th Infantry Brigade of the AFU near Seversk, Verkhnekamenskoye, Nikolskoye, Avdeyevka, Novokalinovo, Petrovskoye, Novosyolka and Vremevka (Donetsk People's Republic) have resulted in the elimination of up to 250 Ukrainian servicemen and over 20 units of military equipment.

💥 The positions of the 65th Mechanized and 68th Chaser Infantry brigades near Novosyolovka and Dobropolye (Zaporozhye region), up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen and 5 units of military equipment have been eliminated as a result of high-precision strikes of the Russian Air Force.

💥 Massive fire attacks have been launched at the manpower and military equipment of the 14th and 93rd mechanized brigades of the AFU near Dvurechnaya, Balakleya and Kupyansk (Kharkov region). The enemy has lost up to 150 Ukrainian servicemen and over 10 units of military equipment.

💥 Сombat and temporary deployment positions of the 25th Airborne Brigade, 9th National Guard Regiment, 56th and 61st mechanized infantry brigades of the AFU, 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade, Kraken national group near Zoryanoye, Nikolayevka, Krivaya Luka and Ray-Aleksandrovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Kamyshevakha (Zaporozhye region) and Ternovka (Nikolayev region) have been struck by operational-tactical aviation, missile troops and artillery.

💥 4 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots near Seversk and Raigorodok (Donetsk People's Republic) and the cities of Kharkov and Izyum (Kharkov region) have been destroyed.

💥 1 Ukrainian combat vehicle for Uragan MRLS has been destroyed near Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 1 U.S.-manufactured counter-battery interception radar (AN/TPQ-64) and 1 radar for illumination and guidance of Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile system near Lepetikha and Lozovoye (Nikolayev region) have been destroyed.

💥 1 Mi-8 helicopter with a sabotage and reconnaissance group on board near the Kinburn logjam (Kherson region) has been destroyed by fighter aviation of the Russian Air Force.

💥 4 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Maksim Gorky, Ukrainka (Kherson region) and Svetloye (Zaporozhye region), as well as 1 Tochka-U ballistic missile near Aleksandrovka (Kherson region) have been shot down by air defence means.

💥 In addition, 33 shells of MRLS, including 7 projectiles launched by Olkha systems have been intercepted near Kiselyovka, Burgunki (Kherson region) and Donetsk, as well as 26 launched by HIMARS near Musikovka, Novaya Kakhovka, Vesyoloye, Rakovka, Tomarino, Kakhovka hydroelectric plant, Antonovka bridge (Kherson region) and Staromlinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Military of Defense

Keywords
russiaukrainedonbassscott ritter
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