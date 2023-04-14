Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This Is the Common Ground of All Pain
44 views
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 16 hours ago |

Do you think we humans have some sort of common ground in terms of pain? 🩹

In this video, Jeffrey Mogil, EP Taylor Chair in pain studies at McGill University, explains!

According to Jeffrey,people tend to give SIMILAR descriptions of their pain, regardless of the specific condition causing it.

While the use of similar language to describe pain may suggest that individuals are having a similar experience, Jeffrey notes that this is about as far as the commonality goes.🛑

Pain is a complex experience that is influenced by a variety of factors, including individual differences in physiology, psychology, and environment. 👈


To learn more about Jeffrey and his research, click https://mogilab.ca/ !

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
painpsychologypainresearch

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket