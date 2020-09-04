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Little Hope 2016 vs 2020
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14 views • September 04, 2020
I decided to remaster Little Hope (2016). I thought the original sounded too dull, so I've corrected that issue. In this comparison you can clearly hear the difference. You can download the 2020 version here: https://complexreality.bandcamp.com/album/the-2020-remasters (name your price, so basically free)
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