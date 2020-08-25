© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
08/24/20. #4517: TRUMP Republic vs. Phony DNC, PP/FDA/Pharma #FarmerStrong
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
183 views • August 25, 2020
You Are Free TV
88.9K subscribers
8/24: Today, POTUS launched the RNC with Positivity and Energy- showing the world that he has stood up to Big Ph_ma, the mega-foe of human freedom during this war on humanity by WEF planned medical tyranny...Meanwhile, we wonder if B_den actually gave his acceptance speech live or was it pre-recorded...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
TRUMPS' excellent speech today at RNC:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=owsYO...
Matt Gaetz blazes at the RNC tonight:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pt1aa...
Trump puts new review board in place to review use of aborted baby parts:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/fet...
Bid_n's speech, hmm, pre-recorded?
https://twitter.com/johncardillo/stat...
This is the DR who pointed out Hunt_r B_den's "facelift", we know Joe had at least one. I cannot find his recent "I don't believe in conspiracy theories, but" H_nter looks different
https://twitter.com/plasticsurgeone
Bid_n plagiarism, again...
https://hotair.com/archives/karen-tow...
Kammy H, for PP, raided and prosecuted pro-life activist- pay-for-play:
https://www.lifenews.com/2020/05/14/k...
South Korea closes Churches and schools after talks with China on Free Trade:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondu...
Kim Yo Jong taking power in NK:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/...
McCarthy Rhino declaration...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
FBI Vault FOIA:
https://vault.fbi.gov/protocols-of-le...
Podesta plays Biden in COG wargaming:
https://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
88.9K subscribers
8/24: Today, POTUS launched the RNC with Positivity and Energy- showing the world that he has stood up to Big Ph_ma, the mega-foe of human freedom during this war on humanity by WEF planned medical tyranny...Meanwhile, we wonder if B_den actually gave his acceptance speech live or was it pre-recorded...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
TRUMPS' excellent speech today at RNC:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=owsYO...
Matt Gaetz blazes at the RNC tonight:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pt1aa...
Trump puts new review board in place to review use of aborted baby parts:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/fet...
Bid_n's speech, hmm, pre-recorded?
https://twitter.com/johncardillo/stat...
This is the DR who pointed out Hunt_r B_den's "facelift", we know Joe had at least one. I cannot find his recent "I don't believe in conspiracy theories, but" H_nter looks different
https://twitter.com/plasticsurgeone
Bid_n plagiarism, again...
https://hotair.com/archives/karen-tow...
Kammy H, for PP, raided and prosecuted pro-life activist- pay-for-play:
https://www.lifenews.com/2020/05/14/k...
South Korea closes Churches and schools after talks with China on Free Trade:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondu...
Kim Yo Jong taking power in NK:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/...
McCarthy Rhino declaration...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
FBI Vault FOIA:
https://vault.fbi.gov/protocols-of-le...
Podesta plays Biden in COG wargaming:
https://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.