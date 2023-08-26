Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Unsere Zukunft? - AGENDA 2030
channel image
From Truth And Other Lies
3 Subscribers
21 views
Published Saturday

Das Video spricht für sich und lässt jeden hoffentlich darüber nachdenken, ob so eine Zukunft wünschenswert ist.


WIR WOLLEN DIESE ZUKUNFT NICHT! ⚡️


Werdet aktiv, jeder auf seine Weise!

Danke!

Keywords
censorshipvaccinemoneynworothschildwhoeuropeagenda 2030germanycoronamasksjwoweflockdownzensurklaus schwabmetaverse

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket