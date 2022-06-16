Biden Admin Robbing Americans As Nation Braces for Energy/Food Crises - FULL SHOW 6/15/22

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Owen Shroyer guest hosts for Alex Jones and breaks down how the Biden administration is destroying the nation's economy and managing a controlled collapse of the food and energy sectors. Rob Dew joins Owen Shroyer live in studio to break down the story behind a drag queen- who has made pedophilic statements- being kicked out of a library full of children by a band of brave patriots. Kate Dalley hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show.