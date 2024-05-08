John Bush joins Mike Adams for knowledge-packed conversation: Exit the CONTROL GRID and expand your self-reliance

To learn more, visit: https://naturalnews.com/LandSummit





- Off-grid living, sustainability, and community building. (0:00)

- Preparing for chaos through local networks, skills, and technology. (5:27)

- Balancing technology and self-sufficiency in a post-collapse world. (10:52)

- The potential of cryptocurrency and its impact on government spending and war funding. (13:45)

- Decentralized finance, cryptocurrency, and investing. (19:52)

- Water harvesting, permaculture, and land investment. (23:59)

- Permaculture and regenerative agriculture, differences and similarities. (29:53)

- Sustainable living, self-sufficiency, and personal growth in a world facing economic and political challenges. (37:34)

- Personal development and navigating difficult times. (42:58)

- Resilience, anti-fragility, and personal growth in the face of adversity. (44:47)

- Personal responsibility, community safety, and the importance of local systems in a collapsing society. (50:51)

- Building alternative systems for political autonomy, peace, and prosperity. (57:08)

- Ecstatic dance and sustainable living at a conference. (59:59)





