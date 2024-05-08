Create New Account
John Bush joins Mike Adams for knowledge-packed conversation: Exit the CONTROL GRID and expand your self-reliance
Health Ranger Report
Published Yesterday

To learn more, visit: https://naturalnews.com/LandSummit


- Off-grid living, sustainability, and community building. (0:00)

- Preparing for chaos through local networks, skills, and technology. (5:27)

- Balancing technology and self-sufficiency in a post-collapse world. (10:52)

- The potential of cryptocurrency and its impact on government spending and war funding. (13:45)

- Decentralized finance, cryptocurrency, and investing. (19:52)

- Water harvesting, permaculture, and land investment. (23:59)

- Permaculture and regenerative agriculture, differences and similarities. (29:53)

- Sustainable living, self-sufficiency, and personal growth in a world facing economic and political challenges. (37:34)

- Personal development and navigating difficult times. (42:58)

- Resilience, anti-fragility, and personal growth in the face of adversity. (44:47)

- Personal responsibility, community safety, and the importance of local systems in a collapsing society. (50:51)

- Building alternative systems for political autonomy, peace, and prosperity. (57:08)

- Ecstatic dance and sustainable living at a conference. (59:59)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


