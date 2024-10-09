EPISODE 77: THE UPCOMING GENERAL ELECTION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I encourage all of my fellow American citizens to take 30 to 60 minutes out of their day to gather the necessary information required to make an informed decision with regards to electing government leadership and/or approving policy measures that will affect the prosperity of our country.
https://voterguide.sos.ca.gov/
https://vig.cdn.sos.ca.gov/2024/general/pdf/complete-vig.pdf
