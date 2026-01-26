"Social media is the new battlefield, & this is where we must counter with our own weapons." - Netanyahu

"Social media is the new battlefield, and this is where we must counter with our own weapons." - Netanyahu

Adding: since January 22nd, TikTok finalized a deal to create a new U.S.-based (Israel Zionists) entity, effectively avoiding a federal ban.

No Epstein for you — TikTok blocks the word in messages

Users report TikTok now blocks messages containing the name — complete with a warning that it “may violate community guidelines.”

📑 Meanwhile, the Department of Injustice still hasn’t released the full Epstein files, despite the law requiring disclosure.