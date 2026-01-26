"Social media is the new battlefield, & this is where we must counter with our own weapons." - Netanyahu

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Social media is the new battlefield, and this is where we must counter with our own weapons." - Netanyahu
Adding: since January 22nd, TikTok finalized a deal to create a new U.S.-based (Israel Zionists) entity, effectively avoiding a federal ban.
No Epstein for you — TikTok blocks the word in messages
Users report TikTok now blocks messages containing the name — complete with a warning that it “may violate community guidelines.”
📑 Meanwhile, the Department of Injustice still hasn’t released the full Epstein files, despite the law requiring disclosure.