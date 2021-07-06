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Como instalar una malla espaldera para entutorar tomates
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10 views • July 06, 2021
La malla espaldera HORTOMALLAS instalada por ambos lados del surco de un cultivo de tomates permite ahorrar mano de obra y reducir la incidencia de la transmisión mecánica de fitopatógenos, ya que al requerir menos mano de obra se reduce la posibilidad de un contagio. Esta malla tutora facílita también el tutorado de cucurbitaceas como el pepino o el melón. Incrementa la densidad de siembra y aumenta el flujo de aire, reduciendo la humedad que causa hongos dañinos al cultivo.
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