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COVID Deception - the Other 24 Report w Seymour Guff (Candid Puppet News - Episode 006)
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99 views • April 02, 2022
This episode is dedicated to Doctor Peter McCullough. Seymour and the rest of the Other 24 team commend Doctor McCullough for his bravery in coming forward with scientific evidence. He has inspired many with his true passion for sharing his knowledge and experience in the fight against political and corporate interference in the quest for the real science behind Covid-19. (Ep-006) April 01, 2022
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/to24news @TO24news
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079321296353 "Seymour Guff"
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaS3c5I558jFUZooMJ_3jKg
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/to24news (theOther24)
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1372941 (TO24)
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theother24news (theother24news)
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/to24news @TO24news
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079321296353 "Seymour Guff"
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaS3c5I558jFUZooMJ_3jKg
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/to24news (theOther24)
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1372941 (TO24)
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theother24news (theother24news)
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