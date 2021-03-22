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The (True) Life and Times of Secureteam10 from 2021 to 2000 ] - OT Chan Live-387 a Must Watch Listen
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51 views • March 22, 2021
#Secureteam #secureteam10 #insecureteam
The (True) Life and Times of Secureteam10 from 2021 to 2000 ] - OT Chan Live-387 a Must Watch Listen
1) Gen Chat
2) Tylers latest video 2021
3) His first motive is money. looked at his tweets. What did
He earn from YT ads? Millions $$$$
4) Look at Tylers previous video where hes under attack about
his logo copyright!
5) Look at most recent! unseen footage (confession) his 2 million strong followers
did NOT watch - where he admits to promoting fraud and haox
content to make $1000 of it each time
6) Look at some of the Fakes He made using his OWN voice
7) A look at his DUI dashcam and other info embedded in the same
video.. his initial Court records which is not Doxxing.
8) A look at his documentary he tried to fund and started to work on
it again and got tempted by Oxy and Booze again.
9) A look at him at age 25 or less promoting himself as a actor
or model and the reason he went to YT
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
New SubscribeStar
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
or Send a direct TIP from $1. if use this during Live show
you get name on screen!
https://streamlabs.com/theouttherechannel/tip
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
The (True) Life and Times of Secureteam10 from 2021 to 2000 ] - OT Chan Live-387 a Must Watch Listen
1) Gen Chat
2) Tylers latest video 2021
3) His first motive is money. looked at his tweets. What did
He earn from YT ads? Millions $$$$
4) Look at Tylers previous video where hes under attack about
his logo copyright!
5) Look at most recent! unseen footage (confession) his 2 million strong followers
did NOT watch - where he admits to promoting fraud and haox
content to make $1000 of it each time
6) Look at some of the Fakes He made using his OWN voice
7) A look at his DUI dashcam and other info embedded in the same
video.. his initial Court records which is not Doxxing.
8) A look at his documentary he tried to fund and started to work on
it again and got tempted by Oxy and Booze again.
9) A look at him at age 25 or less promoting himself as a actor
or model and the reason he went to YT
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
New SubscribeStar
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
or Send a direct TIP from $1. if use this during Live show
you get name on screen!
https://streamlabs.com/theouttherechannel/tip
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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